North America Performance Analytics Market 2016-2022 by Application, Analytics type, Organisation Size, Deployment Type & Vertical - Research and Markets

Simplicity and integrated business applications of performance analytics software would be the major reasons for the wide spread adoption of performance analytics market. The most significant reason that would drive the market growth is unprecedented growth in metrics-driven business performance assessments. Performance management system has both direct and indirect benefits, operational efficiency benefits.

The cloud deployment model would be preferred model with higher adoption, as compared to the on-premises deployment model due to cost benefits, flexibility & scalability and privacy-based enhancements. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment hold the largest market share within different verticals, where software is used to tackle issues such as insufficient data modeling capabilities. However, the retail & e-commerce segment would witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the component type, the Performance Analytics market is segmented into Software and Services

The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services

Professional services are further segmented into Implementation, Consulting & Training and Support & Maintenance

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Sales & Marketing Performance Analytics, Financial Performance Analytics, Supply Chain Performance Analytics, Operations & IT Performance Analytics and Others

Based on Analytics Type, the market is segmented into Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Descriptive Analytics

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premise

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises

The verticals covered under the report include BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Construction and Others.

1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Performance Analytics Market



5. North America Performance Analytics Market by Application



6. North America Performance Analytics Market by Analytics Type



7. North America Performance Analytics Market by Organization Size



8. North America Performance Analytics Market by Deployment Type



9. North America Performance Analytics Market by Vertical



10. North America Performance Analytics Market by Country



11. Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

CallidusCloud Company

ServiceNow, Inc.

Adaptive Insights

