FROM 8*8 TO NEXTIVA TOP 5 SUPPLIERS OF GLOBAL VOIP SERVICES MARKET ACCORDING TO TECHNAVIO

Technavio has announced the top five leading suppliers in their global VoIP services market report until 2020. These suppliers are selected based on certain criteria some of which include skills and expertise, geographical presence, price and service portfolios, and compliance with regulations and standards.

Competitive market landscape

The VoIP services industry is highly fragmented with large global players such as 8*8, Vonage, and Nextiva dominating the market. However, it is also populated by small service providers such as Cheap Voip, EasyCallBack, and NairaCalls that have an edge over global players in terms of knowledge about local markets.

VoIP service providers are focusing on expanding their reach to capitalize on opportunities provided by growth in business activities as well as to minimize the impact of competition.

According to Angad Singh, a category specialist, specializing in research on category spend intelligence, "Suppliers are forming strategic partnerships with local labor organizations to avoid labor supply shortages, as they can hamper operations. They are also upgrading IT infrastructure to enhance data collection capabilities and to provide data-driven solutions to customers.

Top five suppliers of VoIP services

8*8

8*8 is a market leader in the business cloud communication industry that pioneered the development of internet protocol voice, video, and data communication technologies in the SaaS model. The company has the capability to provide VoIP services to sectors such as banking, education, healthcare, legal, aviation, and government. It has strong R&D capabilities and holds approximately 100 patents in the field of technological innovation

Vonage

Vonage is a leader in cloud communication and business communication services, and offers services that facilitate flexibility, portability, and ease of use across multiple devices. The company operates across industrial sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, legal, IT, finance, construction and real estate, engineering, and healthcare.

RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of SaaS that helps enhance business communications with its innovative cloud-based approach. The firm operates across sectors including advertising, consulting, finance, healthcare, legal, real estate, retail, and technology. It has strong R&D capabilities and spent USD 52.9 million in 2015 on innovation activities. It also holds 85 patents in the US.

Jive Communications

Jive provides cloud-based phone systems and Unified Communications services. Jive's customers include high-growth businesses and public sector institutions needing a scalable platform that is more flexible and cost-effective than their existing legacy systems. Jive's cloud architecture offers an integrated, seamless experience that provides richer context and creates more efficient connections between co-workers and clients. Jive's cloud delivery model ensures that each organization always has the latest technology, features, and applications-making Jive the last phone system you'll ever need.

Nextiva

Nextiva is one of the fastest growing technological companies and operates across sectors such as finance, healthcare, insurance, legal, marketing, real estate, and retail. The company focuses on the development of analytical tools and platforms, and serves more than 100,000 businesses in the US.

