According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global plant protein marketis projected to grow to USD 13.67 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global plant protein market from 2017-2021.

This research report titled 'Global Plant Protein Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

Plant protein is derived from plant sources and finds application in food and beverages products, sports nutrition products, and pharmaceutical and personal care products. The consumption of plant proteins has a positive effect on abdominal fat, acne, aging, allergies, asthma, body odor, cognition, dysmenorrhea, eczema, gut flora, fibromyalgia, and kidney stones, thereby driving its adoption.

Based on the products, the report categorizes the global plant protein market into the following segments:

Soy protein

Wheat protein

Pea protein

Other plant proteins

The top three revenue-generating products segments in the global plant protein market are discussed below:

Soy protein

"Soy proteins occupied more than 55% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow swiftly through the forecast period. The various health benefits associated with soy protein is expected to drive its adoption among consumerssays Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Vegan proteins are in great demand in recent years due to a rise in the number of people adopting veganism and vegetarianism, providing numerous growth opportunities to the global soy protein vendors. Some of the prominent health benefits associated with the consumption of soy include prevention of cardiac problems, reduce obesity and diabetes, control hyperglycemia, and prevent cancer.

Wheat protein

The wheat proteins market was valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to be driven its film formation, aeration, adhesion, foaming, whipping, dough conditioning, tenderizing, and structure enhancement properties. The water insoluble protein is in high demand from the food and beverage, cosmetics, and sports nutrition supplement industries. Hydrolyzed wheat protein is used in the cosmetics industry in skin care products as it is a good substitute for chemical-based ingredients. It is also used in shampoos, anti-aging creams, and other cosmetic items like concealers and face powders.

Pea protein

"The global pea protein market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period due to its high nutrition profile and the rise in demand for healthy food products. Pea protein aids in weight management, maintaining healthy muscle mass, enhancement of blood circulation, and improved calcium absorptionsays Manu.

The rising vegan and vegetarian populations seek high-quality vegan proteins, and pea proteins are suited to the needs of these consumers. North America contributes the majority of the global pea protein market revenue, due to the increase in demand for gluten-free products in the US, robust growth of the sports nutrition industry, and rising concerns about the risk of cardiovascular diseases from red meat.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

