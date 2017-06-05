OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its annual Mortgage Consumer Survey (MCS).

The MCS, the largest and most comprehensive survey of its kind, provides insights into the behaviours, attitudes and expectations of Canadians when acquiring, renewing or refinancing a mortgage.

The survey will be made available on Tuesday, June 6th at 9:00 am Eastern Time at:

https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/hoficlincl/moloin/sure/mocosu/

Contacts:

Audrey-Anne Coulombe

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 748-2573

acoulomb@cmhc-schl.gc.ca



