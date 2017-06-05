Autoliv's VP Research Received US Government Award for Safety Engineering Excellence

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announced today that Ola Boström, VP Research, was honoured with the US Government Award for Safety Engineering Excellence.

"Ola Boström receives the award in recognition of and appreciation for his exceptional scientific research, which started with neck injuries. His finding has become an important criterion to be used in research, development, and validation work, and is also used in the EuroNCAP rating program. In addition to his research on neck injuries, over the past 20 years, Boström has completed or supervised excellent research on several other traffic safety-related systems, such as more advanced seatbelt and airbag systems, safety in more complex accident situations like side impact or rollover accidents, and protection for all road users like seniors or children," said Tim Johnson, Director Vehicle Research and Test Center at NHTSA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"It is a great honor to be recognized with the prestigious Safety Engineering Excellence Award, particularly since it validates the work conducted by me and my colleagues at Autoliv," said Ola Boström, VP Research at Autoliv. "We are focused on saving more lives in real-life traffic situations - and our innovations are based on thorough research."

Autoliv will present ten scientific papers at the ESV conference, sharing results from in-house and joint research projects on child safety, benefits of pre-pretensioning, countermeasures for submarining, test and assessment procedures for improved passive protection, accident data analyses and pre-crash simulations as well as alcohol detection.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal sets a goal to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. "To achieve this, continuous innovation in the automotive sector is key. Nowadays, our solutions not only protect people when a crash occur - our active safety systems can also mitigate and even prevent accidents from occurring. Our current challenge is to understand how the driver can trust the systems used in autonomous driving, allowing the driver-vehicle system to reach its full safety potential," Ola Boström says.

Scientific papers presented at the ESV conference:

Pre-crash triggered pretensioning of the seat belt for improved safety

By: Bengt Pipkorn, Jacob Wass

Paper No.17-0104-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000104.pdf

Investigation of pelvis kinematics for various lap belt positions and an inflatable pelvis restraint cushion using a human body model of a female occupant

By: Krystoffer Mroz, Bengt Pipkorn, Hyung Joo Kim, Jeff Crandall

Paper No.17-0350-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000350.pdf

An overview of car-to-two-wheeler accidents in china: guidance for AEB assessment

By: Bo Sui, Shengqi Zhou, Xiaohua Zhao, Nils Lubbe

Paper No.17-0204-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000204.pdf

Rear seat safety for children aged 4-12: identifying the real-world needs towards development of countermeasures

By: Lotta Jakobsson, Katarina Bohman, Isabelle Stockman, Mats Svensson, Maria Wimmerstedt

Paper No.17-0088-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000088.pdf

Seatbelt pre-pretensioner effect on child sized dummies during run-off road events

By: Isabelle Stockman, Katarina Bohman, Lotta Jakobsson

Paper No.17-0125-O

http://tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15389588.2017.1312000

Safety Enhanced Innovations for Older Road Users (Seniors): Further Development of Test and Assessment Procedures Towards an Improved Passive Protection of Pedestrians and Cyclists

By: Oliver Zander, Julian Ott, Marcus Wisch, Andre Eggers, Alba Fornells, Therese Fuchs, David Hynd, Paul Lemmen, Mark Burleigh, Francisco Lopez-Valdes, Andrea Luera, Christer Lundgren

Paper No.17-0268-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000268.pdf

Passive In-Vehicle Driver Breath Alcohol Detection Using Advanced Sensor Signal Acquisition and Fusion

By: Jonas Ljungblad, Bertil Hök, Håkan Pettersson

Paper No.17-0067-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000067.pdf

A New Generic Frontal Occupant Sled Test Set-Up Developed Within the EU-Project Seniors

By: Andre Eggers, Julian Ott, Bengt Pipkorn, Dan Bråse, Krystoffer Mroz, Francisco Lopez Valdes, David Hynd, Steffen Peldschus

Paper No.17-0261-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000261.pdf

Prospective Effectiveness Assessment of ADAS and Active Safety Systems Via Virtual Simulation: A Review of the Current Practices

By: Stephanie Alvarez, Yves Page, Ulrich Sander, Felix Fahrenkrog, Thomas Helmer, Olaf Jung, Thierry Hermitte, Michael Düring, Sebastian Döring, Olaf op den Camp

Paper No.17-0346-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000346.pdf

IGLAD - International Harmonized In-Depth Accident Data

By: Joerg Bakker, Lars Hannawald, Florian Spitzhuettl, Hanna Jeppsson, Alejandro Longton, Ernst Tomasch

Paper No.17-0248-O

http://indexsmart.mirasmart.com/25esv/PDFfiles/25ESV-000248.pdf

Inquiries:

Cathrine Stjärnekull

Director External Communications

Autoliv

Tel +46-(0)-858-720-81

