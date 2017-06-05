Middle East & Africa $10.8 Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 10.08 billion by 2022.

Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest oil & gas exporter in the world, hence, potential of further expanding oil & gas pipeline infrastructure in the country is high. As compared to Africa, Middle East has a better and more extensive pipeline infrastructure, owing to high hydrocarbon reserves present and a well-established pipeline network with their neighbouring countries. Moreover, construction of 500 km long pipeline, developed jointly by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., (ADNOC) and Masdar, is underway. Additionally, a 230-km long pipeline between Central Oman and Maritime Hub in Duqm, is under construction and is expected to commence operations by 2017.

Few of the leading players in Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline market includes China National Petroleum Corporation, CHELPIPE, National Oilwell Varco, Welspun Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Seamless Limited, General Electric, TechnipFMC, and Subsea.

Market Trends & Developments

Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure

Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure

Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network

Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments

Demand from Downstream Applications

Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

