Middle East & Africa $10.8 Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 10.08 billion by 2022.
Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest oil & gas exporter in the world, hence, potential of further expanding oil & gas pipeline infrastructure in the country is high. As compared to Africa, Middle East has a better and more extensive pipeline infrastructure, owing to high hydrocarbon reserves present and a well-established pipeline network with their neighbouring countries. Moreover, construction of 500 km long pipeline, developed jointly by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., (ADNOC) and Masdar, is underway. Additionally, a 230-km long pipeline between Central Oman and Maritime Hub in Duqm, is under construction and is expected to commence operations by 2017.
Few of the leading players in Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline market includes China National Petroleum Corporation, CHELPIPE, National Oilwell Varco, Welspun Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Seamless Limited, General Electric, TechnipFMC, and Subsea.
Market Trends & Developments
- Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
- Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
- Demand from Downstream Applications
- Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
5. Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
5. Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
8. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fz26s/middle_east_and
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716