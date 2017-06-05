sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.06.2017 | 20:16
PR Newswire

Middle East & Africa $10.8 Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 10.08 billion by 2022.

Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest oil & gas exporter in the world, hence, potential of further expanding oil & gas pipeline infrastructure in the country is high. As compared to Africa, Middle East has a better and more extensive pipeline infrastructure, owing to high hydrocarbon reserves present and a well-established pipeline network with their neighbouring countries. Moreover, construction of 500 km long pipeline, developed jointly by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., (ADNOC) and Masdar, is underway. Additionally, a 230-km long pipeline between Central Oman and Maritime Hub in Duqm, is under construction and is expected to commence operations by 2017.

Few of the leading players in Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline market includes China National Petroleum Corporation, CHELPIPE, National Oilwell Varco, Welspun Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Seamless Limited, General Electric, TechnipFMC, and Subsea.

Market Trends & Developments

  • Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure
  • Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure
  • Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
  • Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
  • Demand from Downstream Applications
  • Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
  • Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook

5. Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

7. Market Trends & Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fz26s/middle_east_and

