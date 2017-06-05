

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday, staying near six-week highs as traders reacted to another round of mixed U.S. economic data.



Markets reacted fairly well in the wake of the latest terrorist attacks in London, limiting gold's safe haven appeal. August gold settled at $1,282.70/oz, up $2.50, or 0.2%, adding to last week's gains.



The precious metal is likely to remain in a tight range ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates in June, but could signal that further tightening will depend on incoming economic data.



Reflecting softness in the manufacturing sector, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing a modest drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of April. The report said factory orders edged down by 0.2 percent.



Revised data released by the Labor Department on Monday showed that U.S. labor productivity was unchanged in the first three months of the year. The Labor Department said productivity came in flat in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 0.6 percent decrease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX