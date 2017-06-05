PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: PotNetwork and Diamond CBD to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Management Heads to Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California to Present Among Market Innovators at Industry Leading Micro Cap Event

FT. LAUDERALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, Diamond CBD, is exhibiting at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational, where industry leaders will be highlighted among some of the best names in the micro-cap space.

"This is a highly anticipated event for us. Where usually our focus at events is to advance our position in the CBD industry, while gaining recognition for our brand, this event is sure to strengthen our recognition in the public market. We look forward to the development of advantageous new relationships," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

The event will open on the evening of June 5th with speakers and panels. On the 6th, over 100 names will be presenting throughout the day, and on the 7th, companies across three unique themes will features, "Reg A+," "The Best of Buy-Side," and "Show Me the Money," which focuses solely on names with large insider buying over the past year.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / microcap space.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Diamond CBD:

Diamond CBD Inc. is an organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The Company formulates advanced product quality to market through the team's creation of diverse and top quality hemp extracts that contain a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural hemp derived molecules, resulting in a robust selection of Industrial Hemp derived Diamond CBD oils considered among the most powerful natural CBD E-Liquids on the market. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc.:

PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company with a wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD. First Capital Venture Co. through its' wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, is a progressive organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD oil. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor Act:

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

PotNetwork Holding Inc.

Investor Relations Email: IR@POTNHolding.com

