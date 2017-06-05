Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - Maple Leaf Angels (MLA) is proud to announce their members' investment in Canadian start-up Fluent.ai Inc. MLA members participated in a $2.0 million seed funding round involving several other high profile groups including BDC Capital, California's Danhua Capital, 500 Startups Canada and angels from Toronto's Creative Destruction Lab.

Graduating from the Montreal incubator TandemLaunch, Fluent.ai is focused on developing highly accurate and flexible voice interfaces for the Internet-of-Things and beyond.

"The investors at Maple Leaf Angels quickly recognized the disruptive potential of Fluent.ai's voice interface technology," said Niraj Bhargava, CEO of Fluent.ai. "We are proud to have the involvement of Toronto-based MLA, along with an international group of investors, who believe in the global market opportunity our technology represents."

Fluent.ai's technology learns the meaning of specific speech patterns and triggers actions accordingly. Because it doesn't rely on standardized text-based vocabularies, it aligns to individual users, even those with complex languages, accents or voice impairments.

"Fluent.ai's patented acoustics-only technology revolutionizes the voice interface market, particularly in the IoT space where edge computation is increasingly important," said Ed Lycklama, MLA member and an investor in Fluent.ai. "MLA is thrilled to invest in such an exciting opportunity."

In addition to its members' recent investment in Fluent.ai, MLA recently closed its MLA48 Fund II, an angel investment fund that commits to making investment decisions within 48 hours. MLA is actively seeking promising young companies in the information, communication and entertainment sector looking for early stage financing, coaching, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to follow-on funding from the Maple Leaf Angels network.

ABOUT MLA

Maple Leaf Angels enables high potential companies to grow, realize their potential and offer excellent returns by bringing together investment, experience and a network of partners. To date our members have invested over $27 million in 45 companies across Canada. We offer Curbside Mentoring events and weekly complimentary office hours to connect the brightest, most passionate entrepreneurs with our accredited investors in a streamlined process. www.mapleleafangels.com

ABOUT FLUENT.AI

Fluent.ai Inc. is a Canadian company with offices in Montreal and Ottawa offering OEMs and user interface designers a voice interface solution for their products and services. Fluent.ai's patented approach sidesteps the need to convert speech to text and instead learns to understand the meaning of audible speech - in any language or accent. The result is highly flexible, accessible and accurate voice interface solution that performs robustly even in offline and noisy environments. www.fluent.ai

