VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Candelaria Mining Corp. ("Candelaria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CAND)(OTCQX: CDELF)(FRANKFURT: 29LN) announces that it has issued 4,666,667 shares to the shareholders of Minera Apolo S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Apolo") and as a result has met all obligations required to complete the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Minera Apolo. Candelaria holds a right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 40% of the shares of Minera Apolo, which are currently held by four individuals resident in Mexico.

Minera Apolo, incorporated in Mexico, holds several mining properties consisting of 65 claims over approximately 20,475 hectares in the states of Zacatecas, Durango and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The properties consist of the Pinos district, Lucifer, KM66, Guandalcazar, Cascabel, El Gato and the Tailing Noria.

Additional details of the properties and the acquisition are available in the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2014 and March 18, 2016.

