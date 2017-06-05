India Men's Grooming Products Market, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India men's grooming products is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15%, in value terms, during 2017-2022.

Rising number of consumers with early ageing problems, increasing disposable income and expanding young working population are aiding the India men's grooming products market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and adoption of western culture along with changing lifestyle and awareness regarding the consumption of grooming products to reduce ageing problems, are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for India men's grooming products over the next five years.



Market Trends & Developments



Rising Demand for Anti Ageing and Skin Whitening Creams

Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies

Rising Perforation of Foreign Companies

Innovative Products to Target Customers

Growth in Organized Retail and E-commerce

