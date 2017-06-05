India Men's Grooming Products Market, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Men's Grooming Products Market, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
India men's grooming products is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15%, in value terms, during 2017-2022.
Rising number of consumers with early ageing problems, increasing disposable income and expanding young working population are aiding the India men's grooming products market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and adoption of western culture along with changing lifestyle and awareness regarding the consumption of grooming products to reduce ageing problems, are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for India men's grooming products over the next five years.
Market Trends & Developments
- Rising Demand for Anti Ageing and Skin Whitening Creams
- Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies
- Rising Perforation of Foreign Companies
- Innovative Products to Target Customers
- Growth in Organized Retail and E-commerce
Key Topics Covered:
1. Men's Grooming Products: Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Men's Grooming Products Market Overview
5. India Men's Grooming Products Market Outlook
6. India Men's Fragrance Products Market Outlook
7. India Men's Shaving Products Market Outlook
8. India Men's Skincare Products Market Outlook
9. India Men's Haircare Products Market Outlook
10. India Moustache & Beard Grooming Products Market Outlook
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Force Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Emami Limited
- Gillette India Limited
- Godrej Consumer Product Limited
- Himalaya Drug Company
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- ITC Limited
- J. K. Helene Curtis Limited
- L'Oréal India Private Limited
- Nivea India Private Limited
- Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwldkk/india_mens
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716