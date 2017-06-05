Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. - HTZ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz" or the "Company") (NYSE: HTZ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Hertz and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached their fiduciary duties.

