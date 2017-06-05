sprite-preloader
Montag, 05.06.2017

WKN: A2ALSZ ISIN: US42806J1060 Ticker-Symbol: AZK 
Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. - HTZ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz" or the "Company") (NYSE: HTZ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Hertz and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached their fiduciary duties.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, and Florida, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 70 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


