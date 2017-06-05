TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2017 was $29.61, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.1% and 21.9%, respectively. These compare with the 1.5% and 12.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at May 31, 2017 was $22.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.2% and 32.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 18.6% Consumer Discretionary 16.7% Energy 15.5% Information Technology 14.8% Financials 12.8% Industrials 11.8% Telecommunication Services 3.4% Real Estate 2.6% Consumer Staples 1.9% Utilities 1.0% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.9%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 5.4% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1% NVIDIA Corporation 3.8% Bank of Montreal 3.2% Open Text Corporation 3.2% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.2% CCL Industries Inc. 3.1% Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1% Shopify Inc. 3.0% Royal Bank of Canada 3.0%

Contacts:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

(416) 366-2931

(416) 366-2729 (FAX)

cgifund@mmainvestments.com

www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



