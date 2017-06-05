

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to privatize the air traffic control system in an effort he claimed would make travel 'cheaper, faster and safer.'



In remarks from the White House, Trump argued removing air traffic control from the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration would help accelerate a shift from using land-based radar to using more precise satellite-based navigation.



'We live in a modern age, but our air traffic control system is stuck, painfully, in the past,' Trump said. 'The current system cannot keep up and hasn't been able to keep up for many years.'



He added, 'At a time when every passenger has GPS technology in their pockets, our air traffic control system still runs on radar and ground-based radio systems that they don't even make anymore.'



Trump claimed the plan to modernize the air traffic control system would reduce wait times, increase route efficiency and lead to fewer delays.



The president argued that the Obama administration's efforts to upgrade the system 'totally failed' and were a 'total waste of money.'



The proposal to privatize the air traffic control system has strong support among the nation's airlines, and several airline executives attended the White House event.



Republicans have also expressed support for similar proposals in the past, although the plan is likely to face opposition from Democrats and flyer rights groups.



Following Trump's speech, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed the plan would hand control of one of the nation's most important public assets to special interests and the big airlines.



'Selling off our Air Traffic Control system threatens passenger safety, undermines the FAA's ongoing modernization, jeopardizes access to rural airports and adds to the deficit,' Pelosi said.



The announcement from Trump kicks off what the White House has called 'infrastructure week,' with the president due to travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday to discuss improvements to inland waterways.



