TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX: CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2017 was $8.72, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 12.4% and 18.5%, respectively. These compare with the 10.6% and 18.8% returns of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same periods.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at May 31, 2017 was $5.54, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns of 19.4% and 23.9%, respectively.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2017 were as follows:

United States 34.8% Europe 28.1% Asia 22.2% Canada 9.8% South America 3.1% Central America & Caribbean 2.2%

The top ten investments which comprised 39.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2017 were as follows:

Cash (Canada) 6.8% HDFC Bank Ltd. (India) 5.3% AmRest Holdings N.V. (Poland) 4.2% Apple Inc. (United States) 3.8% YES BANK Limited (India) 3.8% Bank of America Corporation (United States) 3.3% Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India) 3.2% Lojas Renner S.A. (Brazil) 3.1% The Middleby Corporation (United States) 2.9% JENOPTIK AG (Germany) 2.8%

