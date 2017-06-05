According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global car dumpers marketis expected to reach approximately USD 4 million by 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Car Dumpers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The worldwide industrial slowdown during 2015-2016 had a major impact on the MHE (material handling equipment) market, including car dumpers. However, the revival of certain sectors like construction and automotive is expected to drive the market positively. There were limited investments in the major end-user industries like metal and mining, and automotive and manufacturing.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global car dumpers market into four major segments by end users. They are:

Coal sector

Non-metallic mineral sector

Iron ore sector

Others

The top three segments based on end-users for the global car dumpers market are discussed below:

Global car dumpers market by coal sector

Coal forms a substantial part of the world's energy production. In 2015, it fulfilled up to about 30% of the global energy demand. Therefore, the power and energy industry is the key end-user of coal products. Several industrial plants also use coal products for manufacturing furnaces and ovens. With rising urbanization in many developing countries, there is a growing need for power, which generates more demand for coal.

According to Sharan Raj, a leadwarehouse and storageresearch analyst from Technavio, "The demand for coal from APAC, especially Southeast Asia, is the key factor triggering the growth of this segment. However, demand from the coal sector will experience moderate growth during the forecast period. Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are continuously working toward decreasing their dependency on coal for power generation and industrial processes

Global car dumpers market by non-metallic mineral sector

The non-metallic mineral sector includes cement, sand clay, and gravel materials. The construction sector propels the demand for mineral reserves. Augmented consumption of sand, stone, cement, and gravel in the construction industry is the major factor driving the demand for car dumpers.

"The demand for car dumpers is expected to be supported by a cyclical rebound in the construction industries, and the continued strengthening of infrastructure development in developing nations. The construction industry globally had a slight recovery during the second half of 2016 and is expected to grow during 2017-2018," says Sharan.

Global car dumpers market by iron ore sector

Iron ore holds the majority of the industrial metals sector shares and its demand is rising at a rapid rate in many developing countries. The increase in the number of manufacturing industries in developing countries, such as India, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, and Brazil, will play an important role in the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The slowdown of China's economy is a significant challenge to the growth of the iron ore mining industry. However, recovery of construction and manufacturing industries in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is likely to contribute to the demand for metals. This will increase the demand for car dumpers and other bulk material handling equipment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

FLSmidth

Heyl Patterson

Metso

ThyssenKrupp

