The world of electronics and communications is a fast-moving one, with technology, laws, and trends changing constantly. In order to keep up with demand and stay ahead of competitors, it is important to have a detailed understanding of the market and what influences it. To this endInfiniti Research has performed three new market assessments for leading communications and gaming firms.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605006077/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Analyzing Business Opportunities for Professional Commercial Two-way Radios in Australia and New Zealand

Inexpensive and reliable mobile radio communication systems are in high demand, and the two-way radio communication market has been growing immensely. Professional commercial radio (PCR) is used across a wide range of industries and is a mission-critical technology for rescue workers, firefighters, and police. Although the PCR offers robust benefits over analog radio, the market faces several challenges, and this led a prominent data communications and telecommunications equipment provider to request a market assessment on PCR in Australia and New Zealand.

The primary objective of the project was to understand key market dynamics and trends, as well as the market shares of major brands in the region. The study also investigated the business structure, geographic coverage, product offerings, and prices of the top players in this market and provides a holistic overview of the key market dynamics and trends across verticals including the government, national security, public services, and the military.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-assessment-pcr

Competitive Intelligence Study on Connectivity Solutions Market

The healthcare industry has recently been facing several challenges around changing regulations and government policies. While there has been growing demand for high-quality home healthcare and better patient information monitoring systems, factors such as security concerns regarding patient medical data and difficulty gaining connectivity to medical devices in developing countries are creating challenges for market players.

A global leader in communications solutions and emergency management recently approached Infiniti for a competitive intelligence study on the structure of the healthcare industry in multiple regions, as well as the budget cycle of leading healthcare organizations. The project also included information about the types of mobile communication devices that staff are using in healthcare organizations. The study aims to better understand the types of investments made by healthcare organizations and predict future demand for clinical communications equipment.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-intelligence-connectivity-solutions-healthcare

Competitive Intelligence Study on the Global Gaming Virtual Goods Market

Gaming virtual goods are digital items purchased to further one's progress in a game or to simply make aesthetic changes (such as new outfits for in-game characters). Selling these goods has become one of the leading revenue models in the global gaming industry, so with this in mind, an online game developer and operator approached Infiniti with the goal of betterunderstanding the competitive landscape of this market.

The focus of the study was players who buy and sell their game accounts, but it also included those who buy and sell virtual goods outside the game with real money and those who trade in virtual currency. Infiniti's team of experts examined influential factors for market growth, the latest market trends, and popular payment channels, providing insights and a complete overview of the current and future market scenario in the target countries.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-intelligence-gaming-virtual-goods

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605006077/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us