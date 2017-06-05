Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - The Inuvialuit community of Tuktoyaktuk (Tuk), a hamlet located on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, is welcoming Blue Moose Recycled Paint (a brand of Loop Recycled Products) to kick off its Paint the Town beautification project on June 5. The project is being undertaken, in part, in anticipation of the community attracting more visitors with its newly completed highway.



"We said yes to this project within a minute of taking the call from Tuk," said Loop President, Josh Wiwcharyk. "I am so thrilled for the community and their new road access, and I can hardly wait to visit and meet everyone in person. This will be a once in a lifetime experience with my wife and 10-year-old son." Wiwcharyk and his family are travelling over 6000 km to help residents apply some of the donated paint to Tuk homes and buildings while learning about Inuit culture and joining Inuvialuit Day celebrations.



Blue Moose Recycled Paint is re-manufactured from consumer left-over paint, so it's low impact on the environment besides being very well priced. Blue Moose is on sale at all Giant Tiger Stores in Canada for $16.97 a gallon. Wiwcharyk says, "Our partnership with growing Canadian retailer Giant Tiger is perfect as its customers demand quality but at a lower price; and we deliver on this while generating Canadian jobs and diverting waste."



Loop Recycled Products processes 5M kg of waste paint annually and is wholly owned by the Niagara Group along with progressive waste company Photech Environmental Solutions in Niagara Falls, Ontario.



Visit www.Bluemoosepaint.com and www.Looppaint.com for more information.



