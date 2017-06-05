North America Industrial Protective Footwear (Waterproof Footwear, Leather Footwear, Rubber Footwear, and Plastic Footwear) Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rise in the number of workers injury at work is becoming one of the major concerns for manufacturing industries as well as for developing economies. Governments are taking action plans for the same by implementing rules and regulations for workers safety. Researchers say that about 2,000 farm workers in Alberta suffer a lost-time accident each year in workplace accidents.

One of the other factors growing the demand for industrial protective footwear is the rise in the disposable income. The average U.S. average disposable income comes out to $3,258 per person per month. People are willing to spend more on the purchase of fabric wash products due to rise in their disposable income. Hence, the factors are expected to grow the market of Industrial footwear Market in North America.

The market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and country. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Waterproof Footwear, Leather Footwear, Rubber Footwear, and Plastic Footwear. Based on Application, the market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Food, and Mining.

The key players leading the growth of Industrial Protective Footwear are as follows:

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- VF Corporation

- Rahman Group

- Cofra Group

- ELTEN Gmbh

- UVEX Safety Group

- Rock Fall Ltd.

- Dunlop Protective Footwear



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market



5. North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Application



6. North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



