

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Monday, sliding near $47 a barrel amid concerns that a rift between Middle East oil producers will threaten OPEC's supply quota plan.



The cartel recently agreed to limit production for another nine months, but a proxy fight between Iran and Saudi Arabia could make it difficult to coordinate among their respective allies.



Six Arab countries including Saudi Arabia have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Neighbors accuse Doha of destabilizing the region by supporting militants and backing Iran.



'(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly,' Saudi state news agency SPA said.



July WTI oil fell 26 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $47.40/bbl.



Reflecting softness in the manufacturing sector, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing a modest drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of April. The report said factory orders edged down by 0.2 percent.



