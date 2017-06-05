North America Passive Optical Component Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Passive Optical Component Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Optical components such as optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, and optical connectors are the major components of optical network system. Passive optical components are used majorly in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks for leveraging the optical signals, multi/de-multiplexing, and in optical surveillance systems to generate video signals. Passive optical components do not have the need to convert electrical-to-optical or optical-to-electrical conversions during operations. These components include simple optical connectors and fixed optical attenuators, and additionally, more complicated, electronically controlled, optical devices such as switches and variable optical attenuators.



Passive optical components find their adoption in optical communication networks. The growing adoption of mobile phones, tablets, connected appliances, and other smart machines are contributing to the demand for connectivity. To add to the aforementioned factors, the growing market penetration for the internet has driven the need for faster bandwidths.



Based on the type, the Passive Optical Component market is segmented into Wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers, Patch cords & Pigtails, Optical Amplifiers, Optical Connectors, Optical Couplers, Optical Encoders, Optical Transceivers, Optical Cables, Optical Power Splitters, Fixed & Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Filters, Optical Circulators, and Other Passive Optical. The Applications highlighted in this report include Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) Systems, Synchronous Optical Network (SONET), Interoffice, Fiber in the Loop (FITL), Loop Feeder, and Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC).



Key companies profiled in the report include



- Motorola Solutions Inc.

- Tellabs Inc.

- Adtran Inc.

- Calix, Inc.

- Nokia Corporation

- ZTE Corp

- Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd.

- NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Passive Optical Component Market



5. North America Passive Optical Component Market by Application



6. North America Passive Optical Component Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



