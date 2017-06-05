CARY, NC--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. experiences a stroke, according to the National Stroke Association. To educate individuals on the warning signs of a stroke, Chiesi USA, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Cary and operating globally, sponsored Stroke Awareness Night for the second consecutive year at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

"The American Stroke Association reports that each year nearly as many Americans have a stroke as a heart attack. However, a large percentage of the strokes that happen are treatable with the right care, the key is quickly recognizing the signs," said Josh Franklin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development, Chiesi USA. "We are once again partnering with the Durham Bulls to educate the community on Strike Out Stroke's educational F.A.S.T. message."

Strike Out Stroke's F.A.S.T. acronym stands for Face, Arm, Speech and Time, referring to both the urgency and the warning signs of a stroke. If an individual's face is drooping, their arms are weak or immobile, or their speech is jumbled, slurred or lost, it is time to call 911.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

Strike Out Stroke

Strike Out Stroke was born out of the nonprofit organization, Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp, which began 10 years ago by Marylee Nunley and her husband John, a stroke survivor. Through their work, they found there was a great need in stroke education across the country, and thus the idea for Strike Out Stroke was born. The simple mission of Strike Out Stroke is to spread the F.A.S.T message and greatly increase the number of stroke survivors who get to the hospital in time to get lifesaving treatment. Strike Out Stroke continues to grow every summer, reaching over 20 professional baseball markets along with planning and creating new stroke awareness campaign across the country. For more information, visit www.strikeoutstroke.com.

