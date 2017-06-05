SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE MKT: ESP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 27, 2017 to all shareholders of record on June 20, 2017.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

For further information, contact:

Mr. David O'Neil

(518) 245-4400