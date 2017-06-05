North America Network-as-a-Service (LAN Based and WAN Based) Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Network-as-a-Service Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The major factors driving the Network-as-a-Service market are network expansion, telco Operating Expenditure (OPEX) savings, and mobility. Additionally, opportunities in controller applications and Value-Added Reseller (VAR) products would further drive the market growth. Based on the component, the infrastructure component segment would be the major market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the technology services segment would be fastest growing market the highest CAGR.



Based on the component, the Network as a Service market is segmented into Infrastructure and Technology Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Network Function Virtualization, V-CPE, Bandwidth on Demand, and Integrated Network as a Service. Based on Type, the market is segmented into LAN Based and WAN Based. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BSFI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others.



The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Network as a Service market. Key companies profiled in the report include:



- Juniper Networks, Inc.

- AT&T Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- NEC Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Ciena Corporation

- Brocade Communication

- VMware, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Network as a Service Market



5. North America Network as a Service Market by Application



6. North America Network as a Service Market by Type



7. North America Network as a Service Market by Vertical



8. North America Network as a Service Market by Country



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2m28hf/north_america

