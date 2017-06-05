Technavio's latest report on the global diamond materials for semiconductor marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Raghu Raj Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst from Technavio, says, "The use of diamond as a material in the semiconductor industry is gaining the attention of semiconductor manufacturers because of its unique properties such as biocompatibility, exceptional hardness, excellent hole and electron mobility, high stiffness, low friction, and outstanding thermal conductivity

The global diamond materials for semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic devices is leading to the development of compact and high-performance semiconductor components (active and passive). Thus, a large amount of heat is being generated within the electronic devices leading to low performance. Diamond has exceptionally high thermal diffusivity and greater thermal conductivity compared with the other semiconductor materials.

The top three emerging trends driving the global diamond materials for semiconductor market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing number of IoT devices

Different vendors across the market are working collectively to address the need of connecting several products such as gateways, home appliances, and entertainment systems for smart homes, sensors, and STBs with a common networking standard that provides interoperability with the widest range of smart devices. One of the alliance is AllSeen Alliance, which was founded in 2013 with an objective to create a larger ecosystem of vendors and products.

"Since diamond materials have higher electron mobility and higher thermal conductivity, the manufacturers will adopt diamond materials for IC fabrication. This will provide consumers high-performance devices, which will run higher bandwidth applications at a faster speed without degrading the performance of the device," according to Raghu.

Growing number of data centers

With the rise of M2M communication, IoT applications are generating a tremendous amount of new data every minute. That data has to be managed, retrieved and stored between an enormous number of data centers that are located around the world. The increasing number of data in the cloud necessitates the development of data centers.

The growing number of data centers is driving the demand for high-performance electronic modules that could address the need for increasing bandwidth and minimize the cost associated with power consumption and cooling. Data centers consume approximately 3% of the global electricity consumption, and this is expected to increase with the increase in the adoption of cloud computing platform.

Connected cars

The growing demand for safety features in automotive vehicles has forced various automotive OEMs to give high importance to the safety features in their vehicles. This acts as the major driving force to increase the demand for the integration of smart features in a vehicle. Thus, the automotive OEMs are providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles that incorporate communication technologies to create an automatic system.

The key vendors are as follows:

AKHAN Semiconductor

Advanced Diamond Technologies

Element Six

IIa Technologies

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Sumitomo Electric

