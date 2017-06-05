

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A White House spokesman revealed Monday that President Donald Trump will not invoke executive privilege in order to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted during the daily press briefing that the president's power to exert executive privilege is very well established



'However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey's scheduled testimony,' Sanders said.



Comey, who was fired last month, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, the committee leaders announced last week.



The former FBI Director will testify about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and is likely to face questions about his private conversations with Trump.



Recent media reports have claimed Trump urged Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



According to CNN, Comey has spoken privately with special counsel Robert Mueller to work out the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements.



