SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - FROM GEOINT BOOTH #1669 -- Voyager Search', a global leader in enterprise search for more than 2,000 document types, including geospatial, announced today it has released version 1.9.9 of its award-winning search software. In this new version, many improvements and additions are geared towards making the administrator's job easier and more streamlined, with several more updates focusing on the user's experience as well. Most notably, there are four key additions to 1.9.9: a Natural Language Processing (NLP) feature; a fully cloud-enabled option; a Snapshot interface for consolidating indices; and a tool configuration interface. With these features and more, Voyager Search continues to make its software even more intuitive for users, while giving administrators the ability to configure their search solutions without requiring developers to write custom code.

Details on the four big new features are as follows:

NLP. NLP is the science of teaching computers to understand human interaction. By employing NLP in the Voyager' indexing pipeline, searches become smarter. NLP reduces false positives in Voyager's geotagging service and allows Voyager to tell the difference between "British Petroleum" and "petroleum," for example. The NLP service can be run as a pipeline step on any text field users are indexing, and it will identify the following: People's names Nationalities, religions, political groups Facilities, such as buildings, airports, highways, bridges, etc. Companies, agencies, institutions, etc. Place names, such as countries, cities, states Other geographic places, such as mountain ranges, bodies of water Products, such as vehicles, weapons, foods, etc. Events like hurricanes, battles, wars, sports events Art works, like titles of books, songs Laws Languages Fully cloud-enabled. Voyager can run in Amazon and can index any content stored in S3. It can also deliver that content through Voyager's processing tools, which include downloading content, metadata updating, publishing, and more. Even for companies that haven't migrated fully to the cloud, Voyager can run locally and index content both in the cloud and locally -- or vice versa. As a result, users and administrators can still find files with Voyager, no matter where they're located. New Snapshot interface for System Administrators. Administrators can now create Snapshots with all of the components they need to migrate from one instance of Voyager to another -- not only in the Index, but also in Saved Searches, Thumbnails, and more. The interface is backed by the Voyager API, which is scriptable for automating updates. Tool view. Administrators can set up what tools they want to show on search results and detail pages. This allows them to figure out which tools best suit their user's workflows and makes them easily accessible.

Voyager Search provides Fortune 500 businesses, federal agencies, and multinational organizations with search, application customization, and data management solutions that offer the efficiency, simplicity, and advanced security features that enterprises require. Since its inception, the company has remained focused on making Solr/Lucene technology accessible as a COTS product, rather than exclusively requiring companies to build and maintain a fully custom search solution.

Additional updates to 1.9.9 include:

A new grid view of search results. On hover, users can see the fields selected in a card view. This presentation is particularly nice for imagery heavy solutions. If administrators have enabled multiple base maps, users can toggle between map types in Navigo', which is useful when previewing overlays. Administrators can now watch progress of an indexing location and see the total count as well as the current count of records while a location is indexing. Display templates now have filters to help wade through long lists of fields.

"Voyager 1.9.9 includes some incredibly useful features that will enable a smarter, more efficient, totally comprehensive search and data management experience," said Brian Goldin, CEO of Voyager Search. "Being able to locate and use data faster than ever before is one of the many ways our customers have been able to use Voyager to positively impact their bottom line."

Voyager Search is a leading global provider of geospatial, enterprise search solutions that enable a single point of search across all of your content repositories. With Voyager, users can search, find, and deliver more than 2,000 types of content. Built on top of Solr/Lucene, the world's premier open source solution, Voyager's simple user interface, Navigo, offers Fortune 500 businesses, government entities, and multinational organizations easy-to-use search, data management, document delivery, and map visualization capabilities -- including Natural Language Processing. With no custom coding required, Voyager is a true off-the-shelf geospatial intelligence and search powerhouse that supports customers in a variety of industries, including defense, oil and gas, federal and state governments, and mining. Formed in 2008, the company is headquartered in Redlands, California, with additional staff in Washington State, Washington, DC, Vancouver Island, BC, Europe, and Uruguay. For more information, visit www.voyagersearch.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

