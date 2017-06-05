

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher over the course of last Friday's trading, treasuries gave back some ground during trading on Monday.



Bond prices moved to the downside early in the day and remained stuck in the red throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.3 basis points to 2.182 percent.



With the modest increase on the day, the ten-year yield climbed off the nearly seven-month closing low set in the previous session.



The pullback by treasuries may have reflected profit taking following the rally seen last Friday, which came on the heels of weaker than expected jobs data.



Trading activity on the day was relatively subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves.



On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in the service sector in the month of May.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 56.9 in May from 57.5 in April, although a reading above 50 indicates continued growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 57.0.



'Although the non-manufacturing sector's growth rate dipped in May, the sector continues to reflect strength, buoyed by the strong rate of growth in the Employment Index,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'The majority of respondents' comments continue to indicate optimism about business conditions and the overall economy.'



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a modest drop in factory orders in April, while revised data from the Labor Department showed that labor productivity was unchanged in the first quarter.



The economic calendar is relatively quiet on Tuesday, although the Labor Department is due to release a report on job openings and labor turnover in April.



