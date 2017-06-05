Europe $430 Million Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June, 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application (Buried, Subsea & Refinery/Petrochemical), By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Europe oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach $ 0.43 billion by 2022
High damage caused to the environment in the event of leaks and spills, and renewed focus on such incidents is making leak and theft detection a compulsion for pipeline operators, thus adding to the Europe oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market.
Pipeline infrastructure is expected to develop rapidly in the region, owing to recently commissioned oil & gas pipeline projects, such as Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and TAPI and Russia-South Korea projects, thereby, driving growth in Europe oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market during the forecast period. The trend comprises of higher growth (in terms of pipeline length) in transmission lines between Europe and other nations and over 75% of this growth is contributed by onshore market. Western Europe is expected to garner the highest demand for energy in the region, and would be the largest importer of oil & natural gas in Europe.
Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses
- Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection
- Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection
- Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs
- Growing Environmental Concerns
- Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)
- Increasing Research & Development Activities
- Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology
Few of the leading players in Europe oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market include
- PSI AG
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric
- Pentair Ltd
- Expro Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook
5. Europe Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
