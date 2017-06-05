BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX: UNS), announced today it has opened a new corporate store in London, Ontario. The opening of this first Canadian greenfield location is fully aligned with Uni-Select's commitment to extend geographic coverage & build density in core markets across Canada.

Over 20 experienced team members will be working hard to earn the confidence of our customers in London and surrounding areas. With the addition of our new London branch, Uni-Select now has 57 corporate stores in Canada and is better positioned to continue to grow its national footprint organically and through select acquisitions.

"BUMPER TO BUMPER in London serves as the new benchmark for what our whole team at Uni-Select is capable of achieving - an unmatched commitment to serving our customers with industry-best local product availability, exceptional customer-first service and technical expertise, and a broad suite of innovative business solutions that help our customers save time and money while keeping them working safely on the job," said Sandro Verrelli, Vice President and General Manager, Bumper to Bumper Corporate Stores, Canadian Automotive Group.

"The opening of the first BUMPER TO BUMPER corporate store in London is an opportunity to expand the brand's presence nationally and grow in a key market," added Gary O'Connor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group. "BUMPER TO BUMPER is not just about an image, it is everything that Uni-Select stands for: the quality of its products and the customer experience."

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

The BUMPER TO BUMPER store banner is a turnkey program for auto parts wholesalers looking for complete program support, a strong brand image and a very aggressive go-to-market approach. BUMPER TO BUMPER was introduced to the Canadian Automotive Aftermarket in 1977 and entered the Uni-Select fold in 2006. Today, over 120 auto parts stores operate in Canada under the BUMPER TO BUMPER banner.

