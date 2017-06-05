Interrad Medical, a privately held medical device company, announces the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Engineered Stabilization Device is now recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The SecurAcath underwent a detailed assessment under the Medical Technologies Evaluation Program. As a result, NICE has published guidance supporting the use of the SecurAcath for securing peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs).

NICE concluded that the case for adopting SecurAcath is supported by the evidence. Using SecurAcath avoids the need for securement device replacement and is associated with a low incidence of catheter-associated complications, such as migration, occlusion, thrombosis and infection.

The NICE guidance is based on an independent review and analysis of clinical and economic evidence and includes the views of an expert advisory panel, including representatives of the Infection Prevention Society, National Infusion and Vascular Access Society and the Royal College of Nursing.

Cost modelling shows that SecurAcath is cost saving compared with adhesive securement devices if the PICC remains in place for 15 days or longer. Cost savings result from shorter maintenance times and less need for device replacement with SecurAcath. Annual savings across the NHS in England from using SecurAcath are estimated to be a minimum of £4.2 million based on data reviewed by the NICE Advisory Committee. NICE estimated that 128,000 patients were eligible for the SecurAcath each year in England. If the NICE cost savings analysis is applied to the U.S. market of over 3 million PICCs per year, the savings from using SecurAcath is considerable.

The SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous engineered stabilization device that lasts the life of the line and can dramatically decrease catheter dislodgement and migration, decrease catheter replacement costs, prevent therapy interruption, improve vessel health and preservation, reduce catheter complications and lower total cost of patient care.

Nicola York, Clinical Nurse Manager Vascular Access and Nutrition, Oxford University Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust said, "We have been using the SecurAcath for nearly one year. We have found that it is more effective at decreasing PICC migration and dislodgement in comparison to the adhesive device we used previously."

Carol McCormick,Clinical Interventions Team Manager, Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, NHS Foundation Trust, stated, "Our Centre was an early adopter of the SecurAcath device, being used here for over four years. We have found the SecurAcath device a great addition to long term PICC care, which has contributed to improved patient satisfaction, cost effective care and staff confidence."

Commenting on the NICE guidance, Joe Goldberger, President and CEO of Interrad Medical said, "This guidance provides continued validation of the SecurAcath's clinical benefits and the evidence supporting its use globally. We are pleased that the rigorous external analysis by NICE has confirmed the SecurAcath improves patient care and significantly lowers the total cost of care."

The NICE guidance on SecurAcath is available at https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/mtg34

About the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is the independent body responsible for driving improvement and excellence in the health and social care system. It develops guidance, standards and information on high-quality health and social care.

NICE aims to help practitioners deliver the best possible care and give people the most effective treatments, which are based on the most up-to-date evidence and provide value for money, in order to reduce inequalities and variation.

About Interrad Medical, Inc.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices designed for minimally-invasive interventional and surgical procedures. Learn more at www.securacath.com

