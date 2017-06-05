PALMETTO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- China Bilingual Technology & Education Group, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: CBLY) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its name/symbol change with the regulatory agencies to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CATG) and its new CUSIP number is 14070V107. The Company looks forward to communicating with its investors about corporate updates and initiatives in the near future.

ABOUT CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CATG) is a manufacturer of proprietary machinery that is used to produce optical fiber preforms. These preforms are then used to produce commercial grade optical fiber. Once produced, this optical fiber is fabricated into fiber optic cable which serves as the backbone of the multi-billion dollar telecommunication industry.

The market demand for preforms and optical fiber has experienced rapid growth in the wireless, cable television, internet and high-speed data transmission industries. The Company's equipment, processes and managed system deployments will provide the market with the highest quality preforms used to manufacture fiber optic cable and will support significant growth worldwide.

Included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc.

info@capstonetechgrp.com

(888) 676-4138

www.capstonetechgrp.com



