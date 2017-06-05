New Slim Combo Case with Detachable Keyboard Makes Computing Easier, Faster and More Fun Than Ever Before

Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced the Logitech® Slim Combo, a protective cover and detachable keyboard for Apple's new, 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Logitech Slim Combo is a versatile case and keyboard, designed so you can experience the full potential of your iPad Pro.

"In the past, you were bound to a workspace with a PC, and used your tablet for quick messages or entertainment when you weren't in the office; that's not the case anymore," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "To be a pro today, you need the power of the PC, but more easily available whether you're on a train, at the park, in a meeting or wherever you need to be. The Slim Combo unleashes the power of iPad Pro to bring you the future of personal computing; a future that's easier, faster and more fun."

The Slim Combo for iPad Pro provides versatility through its four use modes typing, viewing, FaceTime and reading. You can comfortably shoot off an email using the full-size keyboard, pop off the detachable keyboard to sketch out an idea with Apple Pencil, or just sit back and watch a show or get lost in an e-book without distractions. And if a call comes in, simply switch Slim Combo into portrait mode for a hands-free FaceTime experience that captures less background and more of what matters.

The detachable keyboard connects to your iPad Pro through its Smart Connector and gets all of its power directly from the iPad Pro there's no need for charging cables, batteries or pairing. The Slim Combo's full-size keyboard features well-spaced, backlit keys and a dedicated row of iOS shortcut keys for comfortable, efficient typing.

Two micro hinges allow the Slim Combo to smoothly recline within a 50-degree range and stay in place once you've found the perfect setting. The Slim Combo adjusts to the viewing angle you need so you can be productive, creative, connected and relaxed. And because the Slim Combo was built to support any way you want to use your iPad Pro, it even gives you a safe place to store your Apple Pencil so it won't get lost.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Slim Combo comes in black or blue and is available for purchase in Apple retail stores, apple.com and logitech.com beginning today. The suggested retail price for the Slim Combo for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is $129.99 and for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $149.99. For more information, please visit www.logitech.com or our blog.

