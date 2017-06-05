sprite-preloader
North America Ethernet Cable Market Research & Data Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Ethernet Cable Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The North America Ethernet cable market is segmented based on types, applications, and country. Based on applications, the market is segmented into industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT & network security, and others (residential & defense). The copper cables segment is a dominant segment within types, as copper cables are cost-effective and flexible, as compared to fiber-optic cables. Nevertheless, due to the suitability of fiber optic cable in various applications, the fiber optic cables would also gain popularity. Among the plausible applications, the industrial segment dominates the North America market, due to the superior performance of Ethernet cables even in extreme conditions.

Based on country, Ethernet Cable market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant country in the North America Ethernet Cable market in 2015. Canada would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. North America Ethernet Cable Market

5. North America Ethernet Cable Market by Application

6. North America Ethernet Cable Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

- Belden Inc.
- General Cable
- Nexans
- Anixter Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wnpz4f/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire