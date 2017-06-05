

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has frequently touted his use of Twitter as a way to communicate directly with the American people, but White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has argued that the media has become obsessed with the president's use of the social media platform.



Conway suggested in an interview on NBC's 'Today' on Monday that the media has been more focused on Trump's frequent tweets than his actions as president.



The media has 'this obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president,' Conway said.



The comment from Conway came as she was questioned about a tweet from Trump criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan following the recent terrorist attack in the city.



'At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!' Trump tweeted on Sunday.



Trump has been accused of misleadingly quoting Khan, who urged London residents to 'not be alarmed' by an increased police presence in the wake of the attack.



Denying that the tweet was a 'political attack,' Conway argued the focus should be Trump's interactions with British Prime Minister Theresa May and his expressions of support for the U.K. people.



'You want to make this about something other than what it's about,' said Conway. 'I'm not going to allow, a day and a half after terrorists did it again, whether they're ISIS inspired or ISIS directed. They're savage murders. It's an evil slaughter, as the president said last night.'



'I'm going to not let him be seen as the perpetrator here,' she added. 'For every time you said Russia, imagine if you said ISIS. Every time you say Twitter, imagine if you said terrorist. Maybe we'd have a different type of vigilance.'



