NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Capital Link announced the availability of the transcript for its latest webinar focused on the product tanker shipping sector that took place this past Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:00 am EDT.

The webinar was moderated by James Jang, Shipping Analyst, Maxim Group and included the following panelists:

Kim Ullman, Chief Executive Officer - Concordia Maritime (CCOR-B (STO))

Marco Fiori, Chief Executive Officer - d'Amico International Shipping (BIT: DIS)

Eddie Valentis, Chief Executive Officer - Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS)





As part of this webinar, the panelists discussed trends and developments in the product tanker sector, including supply and demand, asset values and freight rates, second hand and newbuild markets, industry consolidation, access to capital -- all key factors affecting the product tanker market today. The discussion focused on the sector and not on individual companies.

The transcript of the panel discussion is available at no cost. Those who are interested can request a copy by emailing transcripts@capitallink.com.

Additionally, you can access the webinar replay by accessing the link below

http://webinars.capitallink.com/2017/product_tanker/index.html

ABOUT PYXIS TANKERS

Pyxis Tankers owns a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are well positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships, and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.

ABOUT CONCORDIA MARITIME

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. We focus on safe, sustainable and reliable transportation of refined oil products, chemicals and vegetable oils. The Company's B shares were first listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1984. Concordia Maritime's business model aims to enhance shareholder value through the daily ship operations and the active purchase and sale of vessels. For more information, please visit the company's website www.concordiamaritime.com.

ABOUT D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its controlled subsidiary namely d'Amico Tankers Limited, Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS".

