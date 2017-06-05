Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2022 - Demand for Vacuum Cleaners Integrated with HEPA Filters - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Floor & Pool), By End User (Residential & Commercial), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during 2017-2022

Various factors such as increasing number of working women, rising awareness regarding indoor pollution, and surging demand for innovative smart electrical appliances across the globe. Moreover, rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaners can be attributed to increasing focus on hospitality and tourism sectors, especially in developing countries, coupled with increasing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene in the residential sector owing to less time availability for household chores due to busier lifestyles.

All the above stated factors along with accelerating demand for smart homes, trend of wooden flooring, globally are anticipated to positively impact the global robotic vacuum cleaners market over the course of next five years.



Market Trends & Developments



Increased Demand for Interconnected Devices

Convenient for Pet Owners

Mapping Technology Induced for Navigation Pattern

Focus on Multifunction Features

Demand for Energy Efficient Vacuum Cleaners

Growing Number of Smart Homes

Demand for Vacuum Cleaners Integrated with HEPA Filters

Declining Price

Global robotic vacuum cleaner market is controlled by these major players, namely

Companies Mentioned



bObsweep Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd

Hayward Industries, Inc.

ILIFE Robotics Technology

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc

Miele & Cie. KG

Neato Robotics

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Taurus Group

Vorwerk & Co. KG

