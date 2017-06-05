Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2022 - Demand for Vacuum Cleaners Integrated with HEPA Filters - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Floor & Pool), By End User (Residential & Commercial), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during 2017-2022
Various factors such as increasing number of working women, rising awareness regarding indoor pollution, and surging demand for innovative smart electrical appliances across the globe. Moreover, rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaners can be attributed to increasing focus on hospitality and tourism sectors, especially in developing countries, coupled with increasing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene in the residential sector owing to less time availability for household chores due to busier lifestyles.
All the above stated factors along with accelerating demand for smart homes, trend of wooden flooring, globally are anticipated to positively impact the global robotic vacuum cleaners market over the course of next five years.
Market Trends & Developments
- Increased Demand for Interconnected Devices
- Convenient for Pet Owners
- Mapping Technology Induced for Navigation Pattern
- Focus on Multifunction Features
- Demand for Energy Efficient Vacuum Cleaners
- Growing Number of Smart Homes
- Demand for Vacuum Cleaners Integrated with HEPA Filters
- Declining Price
Global robotic vacuum cleaner market is controlled by these major players, namely
Key Topics Covered:
1. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook
5. Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook
6. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook
8. South America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook
9. Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- bObsweep Inc.
- Dyson Ltd.
- ECOVACS ROBOTICS
- Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh
- Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
- Hayward Industries, Inc.
- ILIFE Robotics Technology
- iRobot Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Maytronics Ltd.
- Metapo, Inc
- Miele & Cie. KG
- Neato Robotics
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pentair plc
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Taurus Group
- Vorwerk & Co. KG
