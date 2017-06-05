Technology is progressing at a rapid pace, with new innovations constantly creating new opportunities and new threats. This week, Infiniti Research examines influential trends in three industries that are feeling the effects of fast-moving technological change.

Top 3 Trends that will Drive the Market for Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are still a futuristic concept, with nothing currently available for mass consumption. While some people may be wary of new technology and of leaving less control in the hands of the driver, there are many reasons why this is a promising market to watch

Real-time route optimization: Autonomous vehicles can gather and exchange real-time information on the condition of the roads, as well as protection and mobility information, allowing them to find the fastest route.

Increased lane capacity: Because they can make adjustments and maneuver with more precision than humans, these vehicles can make more efficient use of lanes.

Reduced energy consumption: Autonomous vehicles are less prone to accidents and are actually lighter than the conventional automobiles. This, combined with eco-friendly driving technologies and practices, saves fuel consumption.

Read more: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/top-3-trends-will-drive-market-autonomous-vehicles

Top 3 IoT Security Trends in the Industrial Sector

The Internet of Things is being used across industries. However, industrial implementation has been slow owing to the inevitable security challenges and the associated risks pertaining to proprietary data. Here are some measures helping to combat these issues.

Cryptography: Strong cryptography is the only means to attain the four attributes of a secure connection confidentiality, integrity, authentication and non-repudiation. It helps protect against the insecurities that come from relying on usernames and passwords.

Secured communication: Message eavesdropping and falsification are common risks associated with heterogeneous networks, so secured communication protocols are necessary to protect IoT devices.

Audits and accountability: Despite an organization's best efforts to secure their networks, attacks will happen. It is important to employ systems that create records of the event, as these can be used to determine how the attack was performed and who is accountable, as well as prevent similar damages in the future.

Read more: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/top-3-trends-secure-internet-things-iot-industrial-sectors

Top 3 Wireless Trends in the Processing Industry

Players in the processing industry are always looking for ways to automate and improve operations, especially as industrial environments are often regarded as harsh and extreme. The demand for industrial communication devices that can withstand such conditions and function flawlessly is on the rise, and wireless technologies are set to drive growth in this industry.

Bluetooth 5 and the IoT: Bluetooth 5 will significantly improve range, speed, and broadcast messaging capacity in the IoT.

Wearable connected devices on the production floor: Wearable devices have the potential to minimize process timelines and improve operational efficiency, and include features as barcode scanning, cloud data recovery, voice commands and augmented reality (AR).

Cloud-based technologies: Cloud computing makes it easier for companies to collect, store, and analyze data, which is important when dealing with the volumes of information collected from IoT devices used on the floor.

Read more: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/top-3-wireless-trends-in-process-industries

