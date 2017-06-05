Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - As a proud media sponsor, InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to the latest TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on June 7th, at the downtown Ramada Inn, 708 - 8th Avenue SW, from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm.

TakeStock investors series connects public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of Investor Forums take place three times a year in Calgary, giving an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to meet new investors and tell their story in greater detail.

We've often attended these forums, and each time we've left with many great investment ideas. The full day event will include an exciting lineup of public and private companies.

The public companies include the following:

Amerigo Resources (TSX:ARG) (www.amerigoresources.com) is an innovative copper producer with a project in Chile.

BacTech Environmental (CSE:BAC) (www.bactechgreen.com) has a bioleaching technology for the reclamation of tailings and mining waste materials.

Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM) (www.constantinemetals.com) is a mineral exploration company with a flagship copper-zinc-silver-gold project in Alaska.

Copper North Mining, (TSXV:COL) (www.coppernorthmining.com) is focused on the exploration and development of copper deposits in the Yukon and the North West Territories.

Delphi Energy, (TSX:DEE) (www.delphienergy.ca) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada.

Eagle Plains, (TSXV:EPL) (www.eagleplains.com) is a project generator operating for 25 years and has a portfolio of gold, base-metal and uranium properties in Western Canada.

ESI Energy Services, (CSE:OPI) (www.energyservicesinc.com) is a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with principal operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona.

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) (www.mammothresources.com) is focused on precious metal resources in Mexico and other attractive mining friendly jurisdictions in the Americas.

Maricann Group (CSE:MARI) (www.maricann.com) is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes.

Nano One Materials (TSXV:NNO) (www.nanoone.ca) is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

Robix Environmental Technologies (CSE:RZX) (www.robixenvirotech.com) is focused on oil containment, recovery and cleaning equipment specifically for the oil spill protection, oil production and water cleaning and purification industries.

For more information on these and the other companies that are not yet listed, or to register for this free event, please visit www.takestockalberta.com.

We hope you'll join us on June 7th, 2017 at the Ramada Inn in downtown Calgary.

