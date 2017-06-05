

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Monday kick started its annual three-day developer conference by launching an updated iMac Pro.



Apple touts its new all-in-one desktop as 'the most powerful Mac ever.' The iMac Pro will start shipping this December starting at $4,999.



The all-new iMac Pro sports a 27-inch retina 5K display and is powered by up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, according to Apple. The new desktop also features up to 16GB of VRAM and up to 4TB for SSD storage. iMac Pro also supports up to 128GB of ECC memory, and with four Thunderbolt 3 ports can connect to up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time.



'We're thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time,' said John Ternus, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering.



Apple expects the desktop to be used for high-end graphics and editing work to advanced gaming and VR content creation as well as real-time 3D rendering.



Apple also unveiled its updated iMac line with up to 'three times more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage options and brighter Retina displays'



The $1,299 21.5-inch iMac also comes with Retina 4K display and discrete graphics. iMac will receive the new macOS High Sierra, which will be available this fall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX