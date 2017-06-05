Technavio's latest report on the global nano copper powder marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on metals and minerals sector, says, "The market for nano copper is beginning to materialize, as nano copper enabled products such as lubricant additives and conductive inks have been introduced into the market in recent years, and other products will also move further with commercialization

The global nano copper powder market is expected to reach USD 34.63 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 12%. Conductive inks and lubricant additives are the early starters to incorporate and commercialize nano copper based products. The ability to print nano copper-based conductive inks in printed electronics will also be a key factor that will spur the market for nano copper powder during the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global nano copper powder marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Nano copper for batteries and capacitors

Nano copper is one of the trending materials for electrodes in batteries, capacitors, and supercapacitors. In the battery segment, Li-ion batteries are the breakthrough and are dominating the segment over the past two decades. However, Li-ion batteries are only used in the portable electronics segment, and they have limitation to serve the large-scale energy storage segment.

"Li-ion batteries are popular for high energy density storage within small size. But, when it comes to storage on power grid lithium ion batteries are expensive due to their high costs of components," according to Chandrakumar.

Copper nanofluids for diverse end-user markets

Nanofluids are the new class of fluids containing nanomaterial dispersion in the base fluid. The nanomaterial dispersion may be in the form of nanofiber, nanorod, nanowhisker, nanowire, nanosheet, or nanopowder.

Nano copper powder based nanofluids have high conductivity and low viscosity in a wide range of applications. Few challenges relating to homogeneous dispersion of copper nanomaterials and base fluids, stability of suspension, agglomeration, and nano copper shape and size selection for attaining the desired properties play a vital role in the performance of nanofluids.

Lead-free soldering materials to replace tin-lead solders

Currently, tin-lead (Sn-PB) alloy solder is the material of choice for interconnect applications. However, due to environmental concerns regarding the use of lead, which is inherently toxic and hazardous to human and the environment, the use of tin-lead solders is restricted.

To obtain sufficient wetting by lead-free solders, the processing temperature during electronic assembly must, therefore, be raised by 30°C-40°C. This temperature increase reduces the integrity, reliability, and functionality of printed wiring boards, components, and other attachments.

The key vendors are as follows:

American Elements

NanoAmor

QuantumSphere

Nanoshel

Hongwu International Group

