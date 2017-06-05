WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) announced today that the AK Steel Foundation is continuing a longstanding tradition this year by awarding college scholarships to sons and daughters of company employees. The awards recognize outstanding academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

"Earning an AK Steel Foundation scholarship is an outstanding achievement, as the selection process is extremely competitive and rigorous," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. "We congratulate all of our 2017 scholars and their families and offer our best wishes for a successful academic career."

The AK Steel Sons and Daughters Scholarships are funded by the AK Steel Foundation and are worth a maximum of $20,000 each. The Middletown, Ohio Community Foundation independently reviews the applications and selects each recipient.

2017 Scholarship Recipients:

Erinn Aulfinger, daughter of Mark and Lori Aulfinger of Liberty Township, Ohio. Erinn attends Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio where she is a member of the National Honor Society. Erinn was the co-editor-in-chief of "Spark Student Newsmagazine" and served as a student member on the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. Erinn plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in journalism and business. Her father, Mark Aulfinger, works in Electrical Maintenance and Control Process Control Department at the company's Middletown Works.





Joseph Balon, son of Daniel and Kathy Balon of Franklin, Ohio. Joseph attends Franklin High School in Franklin, Ohio where he was the president of his school's student government. He also was a member of National Honor Society, Spanish club and National Spanish Honor Society. Joseph participated on the tennis team and volunteered at his church food pantry every week. Joseph plans to major in medicine/psychology at Wright State University. His father, Daniel Balon, works in the Steelmaking - Casting Department at the company's Middletown Works.





Kelsi Brierly, daughter of Kevin and Denise Brierly of Hanover, Indiana. Kelsi attends Southwestern High School in Hanover, Indiana where she was captain of her school's basketball and softball teams and served as class historian. Kelsi was also active in volleyball, National Honor Society, Rebels with a Cause, and the Interact club. She plans to major in mathematics at Western Kentucky University. Kelsi's father, Kevin Brierly, works in the Stainless Steel Sales Department at the company's Headquarters.





Kendall Brophy, daughter of Gregory Brophy and Susan Griffiths-Brophy of Liberty Township, Ohio. Kendall attends Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio where she was she was active in Latin club, student government, choir, National Honor Society, and the Girl Scouts. Kendall plans to major in chemistry/pre-med and American Sign Language at Eastern Kentucky University. Her father, Gregory Brophy, works in the Steelmaking - Casting Department at the company's Middletown Works.





Danielle Eilerman, daughter of Scott Eilerman. Danielle attends Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio where she was captain of her school's softball team and Student Council Treasurer. She was also active in Mu Alpha Theta, concert band, and Spanish club. Danielle also participated in the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League and served as a math tutor. She plans to attend Xavier University and study occupational therapy. Danielle's father, Scott Eilerman, works in Electrical Maintenance Technology Department at the company's Middletown Works.





Joseph Geraci, son of Michael and Concetta Geraci of Cincinnati, Ohio. Joseph attends Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio where he was a member of the National Honor Society and Latin Honor Society. He also participated in varsity basketball and volunteered with the Sons of Italy. Joseph plans to major in business administration at Xavier University. His father, Michael Geraci, works in the Internal Audit Department at the company's Headquarters.





Ezra Gershanok, son of Alex and Deborah Gershanok of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ezra attends Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he served as editor of his high school newspaper. He was also active in Model UN and student council. Ezra also was a volunteer for the Washington Area Humane Society. He will major in economics at Penn State University. His father, Alex Gershanok, works in the Cold Mill Department at the company's Butler Works.





Iralyn Hunt, daughter of Bruce and Jamie Hunt of South Shore, Kentucky. Iralyn attends Greenup County High School in Greenup, Kentucky where she was the historian of Rho Kappa. She also participated in Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, National Spanish Honor Society, and the Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership program. Iralyn also served as the high school and middle school football videographer. She plans to major in industrial engineering at the University of Louisville. Iralyn's father, Bruce Hunt, works in the Finishing Department at the company's Ashland Works.





Leah Lewis, daughter of James and Amy Lewis of Lexington, Ohio. Leah attends Lexington High School in Lexington, Ohio where she was the President of National French Honor Society and band secretary. She was also active in National Honor Society, bowling club, marching band, French club, and the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra. Leah will attend The Ohio State University and major in physics. Her father, James Lewis, works in the Melting Department at the company's Mansfield Works.





Danielle Muhleman, daughter of Scott and Tammy Muhleman of Coshocton, Ohio. Danielle attends River View High School in Warsaw, Ohio where she was captain of her school's basketball and soccer teams. She also participated in spirit club, National Honor Society, and Student Council. Danielle also volunteered at a local retirement home. She will major in nursing at The Ohio State University. Danielle's father, Scott Muhleman, works in the Engineering Department at the company's Coshocton Works.





Riley Neill, daughter of Kevin and Stephanie Neill of Ashland, Kentucky. Riley attends Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, Kentucky where she was active in National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, and National Honor Society. She was also involved in student council, Key club, Pep cub, and volunteered for local non-profit organizations. Riley will major in pharmacy at Eastern Kentucky University. Her father, Kevin Neill, works in the Finishing Department at the company's Ashland Works.





Zachary Reinhold, son of David Reinhold of Middletown, Ohio and Kathleen Dolan of Cincinnati, Ohio. Zachary attends Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio where he was a member of the marching band, concert band, and National Honor Society. He also volunteered at a local cat shelter, and at Veterans Hospital. Zachary will major in biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve. His father, David Reinhold, works in the Ironmaking Department at the company's Middletown Works.





Dalton Shaub, son of Phillip Shaub of Portland, Tennessee and Marla Boles of Nolensville, Tennessee. Dalton attends Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee where he served as Treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta and was a group leader at vacation bible school. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Moon Ranch. Dalton will major in aeronautical/aerospace engineering technology at Auburn University. His father, Phillip Shaub, works in Customer Technical Services at the company's Headquarters.





Nicholas Drake Shaub, son of Phillip Shaub of Portland, Tennessee and Marla Boles of Nolensville, Tennessee. Drake attends Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee where he was Vice President of Habitat for Humanity and a Mu Alpha Theta tutor. He also volunteered with First Baptist Church of Portland, Tennessee and Moon Ranch. Drake will major in biology at Vanderbilt University. His father, Phillip Shaub, works in Customer Technical Services at the company's Headquarters.





Shawna Shroyer, daughter of Chris and Pamela Shroyer of Coshocton, Ohio. Shawna attends River View High School in Warsaw, Ohio where she was captain of her school's swim team and National Honor Society Treasurer. Shawna was also active in drama club, archery club and 4-H. She will major in animation and interactive technology at The Ohio State University. Shawna's father, Chris Shroyer, works in the Engineering Department at the company's Coshocton Works.





Tyler Snodgrass, son of James and Renae Snodgrass of Butler, Pennsylvania. Tyler attends Butler Senior High School in Butler, Pennsylvania where he was active in the marching band, jazz band, and pit orchestra. He was also involved in his church's youth group. Tyler will major in biology/pre-med at Westminster College. His father, James Snodgrass, works in the Melt Shop at the company's Butler Works.





Ally Stewart, daughter of Timothy and Tracy Stewart of Ironton, Ohio. Ally attends Rock Hill Senior High School in Ironton, Ohio where she was the captain of her school's cheer and track teams. She was also involved in National Honor Society, Spanish club, and Science club. Ally will attend the University of South Carolina, and major in aeronautical/aerospace engineering technology. Her father, Timothy Stewart, works in the Finishing Department at the company's Ashland Works.





Philip Stubenrauch, son of Douglas Stubenrauch of West Chester, Ohio and Melissa Stubenrauch of Mason, Ohio. Philip attends Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio where he was baseball manager, a member of National Honor Society, the academic team, and involved in Youth in Philanthropy. He was active in the "Little Buddies" Mentoring program at a local grade school in Cincinnati, Ohio. Philip will major in mechanical engineering at the University of Louisville. His mother, Melissa Stubenrauch, works in Inventory Planning Department at the company's Headquarters.





Alexander Suer, son of Mark and Faye Suer of Liberty Township, Ohio. Alexander attends Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio where he was safety captain for the FIRST Lakota Robotics Team, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, and captain of the Western Virginia Military Academy, a Civil War reenactment group. He is also an Eagle Scout and a senior patrol leader for Troop 7 of the Buckskin Council of West Virginia. Alexander will major in mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati. His father, Mark Suer, works in Primary Process Research Department at the company's Research and Innovation Center.





Molly Swisher, daughter of Kenneth Swisher of Miamisburg, Ohio and Katherine Swisher of Miamisburg, Ohio. Molly attends Miamisburg High School in Miamisburg, Ohio where she was a member of the soccer and swimming teams. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and worked as a referee for an association that gives kids the opportunity to play soccer. Molly plans to major in computer science at Ohio University. Her father, Kenneth Swisher, works in Steelmaking - Casting Maintenance Department at the company's Middletown Works.





AK Steel

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

Contacts:

Media

Lisa H. Jester

Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations

(513) 425-2510



Investors

Douglas O. Mitterholzer

General Manager, Investor Relations

(513) 425-5215



