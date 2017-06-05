Europe $1 Billion Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022: Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Type (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Europe enhanced oil recovery market is expected to reach over $ 1 billion by 2022

Factors such as increasing recovery factor from ageing crude oil fields and surging technological advancements are the major reasons for this growth. Moreover, maturing oilfields coupled with lesser focus on exploration and discovery of new oilfields has created huge growth potential for EOR market in Europe. Russia, Norway, Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom are some of the major demand generators for enhanced oil recovery methods in the region.

Russia dominated Europe enhanced oil recovery market over the past few years and is expected to continue dominating in the coming years as well.

Leading Players Include



BP P.L.C.

Eni SpA

Linde AG

Lukoil

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Statoil ASA

Total S.A.

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Microorganisms for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Utilization of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding in Mature Fields

Use of Robotics for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Treatment of Low Saline Water to Conduct Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources

Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Enhanced Oil Recovery Economic Model



5. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook



6. Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nw8c7w/europe_enhanced





