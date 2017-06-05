Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal smartwatch marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005914/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smartwatch market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global smartwatch market is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 16% by 2021. The global smartwatch market is facing steady growth rate in terms of unit shipments because of the introduction of new models and the entry of numerous Chinese vendors with less expensive smartwatches. Several vendors have launched new versions of smartwatches.

Competitive vendor landscape

Despite offering expensive smartwatches, Apple holds the largest share of the global smartwatch market. This is mainly because of their aesthetics and consumers' preferences for Apple's products. These products provide advanced features such as a powerful processor, built-in GPS, and waterproof displays. However, to remain competitive in the market, many vendors have reduced the prices of smartwatches.

"Increasing number of M&A in the global smartwatch market is also intensifying the rivalry among the existing vendors. In December 2016, Fitbit, which is well known for fitness tracking wearables, announced the acquisition of software assets of Pebble Technology to evolve as a stronger competitor against Apple Watch," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronics research analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top six smartwatch market vendors

Apple

Apple offers mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, related software, networking solutions, accessories, third-party digital content, and applications globally.

Samsung

Samsung offers a range of products as smart wearable devices under its Gear portfolio. These include the Gear, Gear 2 Neo, Gear S, Gear Fit, and Gear 2 range of smartwatches. Gear S has a high popularity as it is able to operate without a smartphone and uses its own SIM card.

Lenovo

Lenovo Group is a Chinese multinational company that has expanded its business globally. The company's smartwatches are featured as Moto 360 Sport. The watches have Wi-Fi connectivity, Android Wear OS, includes heart rate sensors, and dual digital mics.

Garmin

Smartwatches offered by Garmin have GPS, built-in sports apps, and activity trackers. They are compatible with entertainment apps, Bluetooth-enabled devices, and support notifications such as alerts for calls, texts, e-mails, and calendar items while pairing with smartphones.

Pebble Technology

Pebble Technology manufactures and sells smartwatches that can connect with Android smartphones and iPhone. The company sells smartwatches through a strong network of retail stores and its online website. The key retail stores of the company are AT&T, Amazon UK, Target, Swisscom, Mediamarkt, Coolblue, Alternate, Crystal Media, and Dick Smith.

Fitbit

Fitbit sells products under the brand names Zip, One, Flex, and Charge. Zip is a clip-based device that tracks steps, distance, and calories burned. It syncs the statistics with computers and selected smartphones. One tracks steps, stairs climbed, distance, and calories burned.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Binoculars Market 2017-2021

Global Wearable Camera Market 2017-2021

Global Action Camera Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like gamingpublishing and advertising, and media and entertainment services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005914/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com