EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors, Mr. Gilles Gagnon, Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa, Dr. William W. Li, Mr. Don Oborowsky, Mr. Glenn R. Rourke and Mr. John Zupancic, were elected to serve for a one-year term at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2017.

All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors, the re-approval and ratification of the Company's Stock Option Plan, and the approval and ratification of a Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Plan as proposed in the Company's information circular dated April 5, 2017, were also approved by shareholders. The RSU Plan is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Ceapro Inc.Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

