VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX: AUG)(OTCQX: GGTCF) ("Auryn" or the "Company") in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 1, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next annual general meeting.

A total of 39,648,718 shares of the Company's common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 51.75% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Votes For Votes For Votes Withheld/ Votes Withheld/ Nominee (%) Abstain Abstain (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shawn Wallace 32,248,243 99.91% 30,226 0.09% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ivan James Bebek 30,702,745 95.12% 1,575,724 4.88% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gordon J. Fretwell 27,471,342 85.11% 4,807,127 14.89% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Steve Cook 30,703,449 95.12% 1,575,020 4.88% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Keith Minty 32,248,219 99.91% 30,250 0.09% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daniel T. McCoy 30,706,049 95.13% 1,572,420 4.87% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Antonio Arribas 30,692,694 95.09% 1,585,775 4.91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael Kosowan 29,015,543 89.89% 3,262,926 10.11% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

There were 7,370,249 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

Auryn Resources is a technically driven junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through project acquisition and development. The Company's management team is highly experienced with an impressive track record of success and has assembled an extensive technical team as well as a premier gold exploration portfolio. Auryn is focused on scalable high-grade gold deposits in established mining jurisdictions, which include the Committee Bay and Gibsons MacQuoid gold project's located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC.

