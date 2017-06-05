TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") today announced the appointment of Mark Goodman to the position of President, and the appointment of Richard McIntyre to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. David Goodman will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Dundee.

"The appointment of Mark and Richard to these roles more accurately reflects their duties and the scope of their respective mandates at Dundee Corporation," said David Goodman, Chief Executive Officer. "In their new roles, Mark and Richard will continue to provide critical input into setting the strategic direction of the Corporation and directing the allocation of capital to help drive long-term shareholder value."

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

