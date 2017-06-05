Equifax Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Leverages Internal Executive Talent to Continue to Deliver Unparalleled Value to Customers, Consumers & Shareholders

ATLANTA, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), a global information solutions company, today announced the realignment of some of its key senior leadership roles. The repositioning of its executive bench is in line with the company's strategy of empowering its management team to take on broader responsibilities that bring new insights to its business units and centers of excellence.

Trey Loughran , currently Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), will assume the role of President of United States Information Solutions (USIS). Prior to being named the CMO, Loughran was the President of Equifax Personal Solutions, now Global Consumer Solutions (GCS), and also served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development leading the company's global merger, acquisitions, and emerging markets activities. Internal and external candidates will be considered for the CMO role.





, currently Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), will assume the role of President of United States Information Solutions (USIS). Prior to being named the CMO, Loughran was the President of Equifax Personal Solutions, now Global Consumer Solutions (GCS), and also served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development leading the company's global merger, acquisitions, and emerging markets activities. Internal and external candidates will be considered for the CMO role. Paulino Barros , currently the President of USIS, will now lead the Equifax Asia-Pacific business. Prior to his USIS role, Barros led the company's International unit with responsibility for Latin America , Europe , and Canada , and also led expansion efforts into other countries. Barros will remain an active member of the Equifax senior leadership team.





, currently the President of USIS, will now lead the Equifax Asia-Pacific business. Prior to his USIS role, Barros led the company's International unit with responsibility for , , and , and also led expansion efforts into other countries. Barros will remain an active member of the Equifax senior leadership team. Nerida Caesar , currently the Managing Director of Equifax Australia & New Zealand , will transition to an advisory role through early 2018 to facilitate the seamless realignment of the Asia-Pacific region. Caesar was instrumental in ensuring the successful integration of Veda, the largest acquisition in Equifax history.

All changes will be effective July 1.

"Our tremendous growth is the result of both accelerating business strategies to maximize the value of our position in the market, and tapping into our best talent to lead with decisiveness and strength," said Equifax Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard F. Smith. "Paulino and Trey's business acumen will bring a wealth of knowledge to their new roles so we can continue leveraging our competitive advantage on a global scale. We thank Nerida - the driving force behind Veda's creation and a key partner and contributor during the acquisition - for her continued partnership in the region."

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses trusted unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.equifax.com.

