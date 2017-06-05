TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee") announces that at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, all of the nominees for election as directors of Dundee referred to in its Management Proxy Circular for the Meeting were elected by way of show of hands. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely on proxies received by Dundee, the voting results for the election of directors would have been as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Virginia Gambale 351,072,851 99.54% 1,627,449 0.46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Goodman 351,073,432 99.54% 1,626,868 0.46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Garth A. C. MacRae 346,225,844 98.16% 6,474,456 1.84% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert McLeish 349,077,114 98.97% 3,623,186 1.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew Molson 349,063,995 98.97% 3,636,305 1.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A. Murray Sinclair 351,040,578 99.53% 1,659,722 0.47% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K. Barry Sparks 347,855,868 98.63% 4,844,432 1.37% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of its core competencies including investment advisory and corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these core focus areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private companies.

