Jaguar Mining Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2017 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 25, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Richard Falconer 250,987,795 99.98 60,343 0.02 John Ellis 240,343,457 95.74 10,704,681 4.26 Robert Getz 240,539,881 95.81 10,508,257 4.19 Rodney Lamond 250,988,057 99.98 60,081 0.02 Luis Miraglia 224,872,222 89.57 26,175,916 10.43 Edward Reeser 240,343,413 95.74 10,704,725 4.26 Thomas Weng 250,572,767 99.81 475,371 0.19

Other Items

All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders, including; (i) the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) the fixing of the number of directors of the Company at seven; (iii) the passing of a special resolution to authorize and empower the directors of the Company to, following the completion of the Meeting, by resolution of the directors, determine from time to time the number of directors of the Company, subject to the Company's articles and the applicable limits described in the Business Corporations Act (Ontario); and (iv) the creation and adoption of new articles of the Company. Voting results for all resolutions can be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 191,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex (Pilar and Roca Grande mines, and Caeté Plant) which combined, produce more than 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website atwww.jaguarmining.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release are qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected", "is forecast", "is targeted", "approximately", "plans", "anticipates" "projects", "anticipates", "continue", "estimate", "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, production statistics, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, and restarting suspended or disrupted operations. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline for the development of its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained an renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labor disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Rodney Lamond, President & Chief Executive Office, rrodney.lamond@jaguarmining.com, 416-847-1854; Joanne Jobin, Vice President, Investor Relations, joanne.jobin@jaguarmining.com, 416-847-1854